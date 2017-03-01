Sports Listen

German Parliament goes offline but hacking not suspected

By master
and The Associated Press March 1, 2017 12:17 pm < a min read
BERLIN (AP) — German media say the country’s Parliament has been offline for hours but that hacking is not suspected.

News agency dpa reported that the Bundestag lost online access on Wednesday around 3:30 p.pm (1430 GMT) local time, and that the cause was likely technical.

The Bundestag suffered from a hacker attack in the summer of 2015, which meant several networks and servers had to be taken offline for days.

On Wednesday, technicians were working on starting a backup sever to provide service again, dpa reported.

The press office of the Bundestag could not immediately be reached for comment.

