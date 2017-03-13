Sports Listen

Trending:

HUDFBI HQ18FFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » German police release second…

German police release second man held over mall threat

By master
and The Associated Press March 13, 2017 11:30 am < a min read
Share

BERLIN (AP) — German police say they have released a second man detained in connection with a possible planned attack against a mall in the western city of Essen.

Police say the man was released Sunday, a day after another man was freed after questioning.

Essen police said in a statement Monday that neither man “could be linked to plans” for an attack.

Federal employee bill tracker: How pending legislation could affect your bottom line

Police said they are still examining items seized in the men’s apartments.

Advertisement

The Limbecker Platz mall in Essen was kept shut Saturday after authorities received tips that it could be targeted in an attack tied to the Islamic State group.

The mall reopened Monday.

German media reported that security officials believe a German fighter who had traveled to Syria tried to recruit people for an attack on the mall.

Topics:
All News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » German police release second…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1942: Army launches K-9 Corps

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

Interior secretary meets with Glacier Nat'l Park management

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 10, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6727 0.0212 1.39%
L 2020 25.0895 0.0553 2.42%
L 2030 27.8007 0.0920 3.47%
L 2040 29.8550 0.1152 3.99%
L 2050 17.0815 0.0745 4.47%
G Fund 15.2553 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4011 0.0158 0.94%
C Fund 32.8556 0.1073 5.95%
S Fund 42.3776 0.1681 4.66%
I Fund 25.8687 0.2366 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.