World News

Germany: 3 teenagers convicted in bomb attack on Sikh temple

The Associated Press March 21, 2017
BERLIN (AP) — A German court has convicted three 17-year-olds of participating in a bomb attack last year on a Sikh temple that was motivated by hatred of other religions.

The Essen state court, which tried the boys as juveniles in a closed-doors trial, convicted two of them Tuesday of attempted murder and bodily harm for setting off a home-made bomb outside an entrance to the temple in the city last April. A cleric’s foot was broken and several other people suffered cuts.

One was sentenced to seven years in prison, the other to six years and nine months.

The third defendant, who wasn’t at the scene of the bombing, was convicted of conspiracy to murder and given a six-year sentence. The court described the three as radicalized Muslims.

