Sports Listen

Trending:

Agency cuts?Possible furloughs?DISA-like agency for civilian IT?Benefits at risk?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » Golden Globe winner Christine…

Golden Globe winner Christine Kaufmann dies in Germany

By master
and The Associated Press March 28, 2017 4:00 am < a min read
Share

BERLIN (AP) — Christine Kaufmann, an Austrian-born actor who became the country’s first Golden Globe winner and was married to Tony Curtis in the 1960s, has died. She was 72.

Kaufmann died in Munich after a battle with leukemia, her management company told the dpa news agency Tuesday.

Born in 1945, Kaufmann made her acting debut in 1952 and won a Golden Globe for her 1961 Hollywood debut, “Town Without Pity,” where she played alongside Kirk Douglas as a German girl raped by American soldiers.

Sponsored Content: Why Governance, Risk and Compliance is Everyone’s Business - Download the Executive Brief Today.

She met Curtis the year later while filming “Taras Bulba” and the two married in 1963. They had two daughters before divorcing in 1968.

Advertisement

While continuing to act, Kaufmann later in life also wrote health and beauty books, and established her own line of cosmetics.

Topics:
All News Entertainment News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Golden Globe winner Christine…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1794: US establishes permanent Navy

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Photo of the Day

US Navy Band performs

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 27, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6958 0.0028 1.39%
L 2020 25.1062 0.0008 2.42%
L 2030 27.8029 -0.0022 3.47%
L 2040 29.8492 -0.0037 3.99%
L 2050 17.0714 -0.0030 4.47%
G Fund 15.2722 0.0030 0.38%
F Fund 17.6211 0.0238 0.94%
C Fund 32.4465 -0.0335 5.95%
S Fund 42.0909 0.0445 4.66%
I Fund 26.4025 0.0036 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.