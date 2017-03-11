Sports Listen

Trending:

Official TimePostal ServiceGSAFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » Indian Prime Minister Modi's…

Indian Prime Minister Modi’s party ahead in state polls

By master
and The Associated Press March 11, 2017 1:13 am < a min read
Share

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s governing Hindu nationalist party is heading for major victories in key state legislature elections that are seen as a referendum on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s nearly 3-year-old rule.

The Election Commission says Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party is leading in 293 out of 403 seats in the Uttar Pradesh state legislature. Nearly one-third of votes have been counted so far.

The party is also heading for an impressive victory in Uttarakhand state, leading the race in 54 out of 70 seats.

Online Chat: Beth Killoran, deputy assistant secretary for Information Technology and chief information officer at HHS, on March 29.

The main opposition Congress party is heading for a consolation victory in Punjab state, where it is leading in 69 of 117 seats. It is fighting a close battle with the BJP in Goa and Manipur states.

Advertisement

The results are expected later Saturday.

Topics:
All News Government News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Indian Prime Minister Modi's…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1864: Lincoln signs Grant's commission to command Army

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Interior Secretary Zinke receives ceremonial pipe from Blackfeet Nation

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 10, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6727 0.0212 1.39%
L 2020 25.0895 0.0553 2.42%
L 2030 27.8007 0.0920 3.47%
L 2040 29.8550 0.1152 3.99%
L 2050 17.0815 0.0745 4.47%
G Fund 15.2553 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4011 0.0158 0.94%
C Fund 32.8556 0.1073 5.95%
S Fund 42.3776 0.1681 4.66%
I Fund 25.8687 0.2366 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.