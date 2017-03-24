Sports Listen

International court orders reparations for Congo attack

By master
and The Associated Press March 24, 2017 7:06 am < a min read
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The International Criminal Court has awarded symbolic reparations of $250 each to nearly 300 people who lost relatives, property or livestock or suffered psychological harm in a deadly attack on a Congolese village in 2003.

Friday’s award followed the conviction in 2014 of Germaine Katanga for crimes committed in the attack on Bogoro in the Ituri region of Congo.

The court estimated the “extent of the physical, material and psychological harm suffered by the victims” amounted to more than $3.7 million and said Katanga was responsible for $1 million. But it added that he is considered “indigent” and unlikely to be able to pay.

Judges also awarded collective reparations in the form of projects covering “housing, support for income-generating activities, education and psychological support” for victims.

