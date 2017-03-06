Sports Listen

Trending:

BudgetHiring FreezeDefense spendingTSPMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » Israel media: police to…

Israel media: police to question Netanyahu in ongoing probes

By master
and The Associated Press March 6, 2017 3:09 am < a min read
Share

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli media say police will question Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for a fourth time in corruption investigations concerning his ties with top executives in media, international business and Hollywood.

Local media say police will question Netanyahu on Monday as part of two ongoing investigations. Police declined to confirm this.

One investigation, dubbed “File 1000,” reportedly concerns claims that Netanyahu improperly accepted lavish gifts from wealthy supporters, including Australian billionaire James Packer and Hollywood producer Arnon Milchan.

What impact will the Trump administration have on feds? Read the latest in our First 100 Days section.

The second investigation, “File 2000,” reportedly concerns Netanyahu’s alleged attempts to strike a deal with publisher Arnon Mozes of the Yediot Ahronot newspaper group to promote legislation to weaken Yediot’s main competitor in exchange for more favorable coverage of him by Yediot.

Advertisement

Netanyahu has denied wrongdoing and claims a media witch hunt against him.

Topics:
All News Business News Government News Media News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Israel media: police to…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1931: 'The Star-Spangled Banner' becomes official

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

U.S.S. Sante Fe moors for port visit in Yokosuka, Japan

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 03, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6848 0.0020 1.39%
L 2020 25.1268 0.0034 2.42%
L 2030 27.8675 0.0045 3.47%
L 2040 29.9422 0.0053 3.99%
L 2050 17.1387 0.0032 4.47%
G Fund 15.2483 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4969 0.0058 0.94%
C Fund 32.9875 0.0172 5.95%
S Fund 43.1027 0.0309 4.66%
I Fund 25.7591 -0.0174 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.