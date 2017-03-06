Sports Listen

Israeli minister: US warned Israel about annexing West Bank

By master
and The Associated Press March 6, 2017 5:10 am < a min read
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s defense minister says the U.S. has notified Israel that imposing Israeli sovereignty over the West Bank would lead to an “immediate crisis” with the Trump administration.

Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman said Monday that, “We received a direct message — not an indirect message and not a hint — from the United States. Imposing Israeli sovereignty on Judea and Samaria would mean an immediate crisis with the new administration.”

Judea and Samaria is the biblical term for the West Bank.

Lieberman was responding to a media interview with lawmaker Miki Zohar, of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s party, in which he rejected the idea of a Palestinian state and advocated for a “one-state solution” in which Palestinians would have Israeli citizenship.

Lieberman was speaking to parliament’s foreign affairs and defense committee.

