Sports Listen

Trending:

Official TimePostal ServiceGSAFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » Israeli police: Palestinian shot…

Israeli police: Palestinian shot dead after stabbing attack

By master
and The Associated Press March 13, 2017 1:50 am < a min read
Share

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli police says troops have shot and killed a Palestinian assailant who stabbed two policemen in the Old City in Jerusalem.

Police spokeswoman Luba Samri says the assailant attacked the two officers early on Monday. She said they engaged in a struggle and one managed to fend the attacker off and shoot him.

The attacker was identified as a 26-year-old Arab resident of east Jerusalem. The two policemen were moderately wounded.

What does a 10 percent budget cut look like for your agency?

Palestinians have killed 41 Israelis and two visiting Americans in a wave of attacks, mainly stabbings, since September 2015. Israeli forces have killed 238 Palestinians during the same period, most identified by Israel as attackers.

Advertisement

Israel says the violence is fueled by a Palestinian campaign of incitement. The Palestinians say it stems from anger over decades of Israeli rule.

Topics:
All News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Israeli police: Palestinian shot…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1864: Lincoln signs Grant's commission to command Army

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Interior Secretary Zinke receives ceremonial pipe from Blackfeet Nation

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 10, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6727 0.0212 1.39%
L 2020 25.0895 0.0553 2.42%
L 2030 27.8007 0.0920 3.47%
L 2040 29.8550 0.1152 3.99%
L 2050 17.0815 0.0745 4.47%
G Fund 15.2553 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4011 0.0158 0.94%
C Fund 32.8556 0.1073 5.95%
S Fund 42.3776 0.1681 4.66%
I Fund 25.8687 0.2366 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.