Sports Listen

Trending:

Scam on annuitants2017 budget amendmentPay adjustment?EPA protest video
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » Italian media: Thieves' smoke…

Italian media: Thieves’ smoke bombs spark panic in Venice

By master
and The Associated Press March 17, 2017 1:01 pm < a min read
Share

MILAN (AP) — News reports say thieves attempting to rob a jewelry store in Venice’s famous St. Mark’s Square set off panic among tourists when they ignited smoke bombs to cover their movements.

The news agency ANSA says one smoke bomb was set off Friday near St. Mark’s Basilica bell tower, and another in the middle of the famed colonnaded square. Panic ensued, the news agency reported, as tourists and merchants suspected either a fire or a possible extremist attack.

The Gazzettino daily reported that a tourist seated at an outdoor cafe table saw one person set off a smoke bomb and two others trying to enter a jewelry store and alerted police. The would-be robbers disappeared into the crowd.

Sponsored Content: Why Governance, Risk and Compliance is Everyone’s Business - Download the Executive Brief Today.

Italian police were not immediately available to confirm the reports.

Advertisement

Topics:
All News Lifestyle News Media News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Italian media: Thieves' smoke…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1941: National Gallery of Art opens

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

EPA employees protest proposed budget cuts to agency

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 16, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7199 0.0055 1.39%
L 2020 25.2043 0.0147 2.42%
L 2030 27.9878 0.0250 3.47%
L 2040 30.0890 0.0319 3.99%
L 2050 17.2325 0.0212 4.47%
G Fund 15.2612 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4708 -0.0100 0.94%
C Fund 32.9922 -0.0522 5.95%
S Fund 42.9392 0.0542 4.66%
I Fund 26.3704 0.1832 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.