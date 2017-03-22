Italian train derails in Switzerland, 7 people injured

GENEVA (AP) — An Italian train derailed in the central Swiss city of Lucerne on Wednesday and one carriage tipped over, injuring seven people on board.

The train from Milan in northern Italy to the northwestern Swiss city of Basel derailed shortly before 2 p.m. as it was pulling out of Lucerne’s main train station, Swiss railway company SBB said.

The Trenitalia train’s fourth carriage tipped over and a power line was interrupted. There were 160 passengers aboard at the time.

Toni Haene, the head of passenger rail services at SBB, said seven people suffered minor injuries.

The evacuation of the train was delayed due to safety concerns until the severed power line switched off.

SBB said that train service to and from the station was suspended at least for the rest of the day.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the derailment.

Trenitalia said its own experts as well as those from the train manufacturer have been sent to Lucerne to help investigate the incident.