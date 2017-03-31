Sports Listen

Trending:

Air Force nominee in hot seat?Agencies catching the bounty 'bug?'Why Air Force has a pilot problem?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » Jailed pro-Kurdish party leader…

Jailed pro-Kurdish party leader begins hunger strike

By master
and The Associated Press March 31, 2017 10:25 am 1 min read
Share

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — The jailed leader of Turkey’s pro-Kurdish party said Friday he has begun a hunger strike to protest prison conditions.

Selahattin Demirtas said in a statement released by his People’s Democratic Party, or HDP, that he would refuse food to denounce what he described as “unlawful, inhuman and arbitrary practices” in Turkish prisons.

Demirtas said he also wanted to draw attention to hunger strikes by other prisoners in Turkey.

The HDP says more than 100 Kurdish or other prisoners are on hunger strikes in Turkish prisons, some for the past 40 days. The Turkish Human Rights Foundation reported that at least five female prisoners had gone on a hunger strike in a prison in Tarsus, southern Turkey, on Thursday.

Online Chat: DJ Kachman, the Veterans Affairs Department’s director of mobile and security technology transformation lead, on April 10, at 1 p.m.
Advertisement

The party says authorities have imposed restrictions on prisoners’ rights to legal counsel or visits by family or lawyers since a state of emergency was imposed following a failed coup in July. It alleges “inhuman and punitive practices,” including torture, solitary confinement and unannounced ward searches, have reached “alarming rates.”

Demirtas was arrested in November on terror-related charges along with the HDP’s co-leader, Figen Yuksekdag, and a dozen other party legislators.

The government accuses their party, which is Turkey’s third largest, of links to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or HDP. The HDP denies the accusation.

It wasn’t clear how long Demirtas’ hunger strike would last. The HDP said that party legislator Abdullah Zeydan, who is incarcerated in Edirne prison, northwestern Turkey together with Demirtas, has also joined the strike.

Hundreds of Kurdish inmates held a hunger strike in 2012 which they ended after a call by jailed Kurdish rebel leader Abdullah Ocalan. Hunger strikers in Turkey traditionally refuse food but take sugared water which prolongs life.

Why TSP returns might be lower in the future
Topics:
All News Government News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Jailed pro-Kurdish party leader…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1917: US purchases Virgin Islands from Denmark

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

Architect of Capitol progresses in Cannon renewal project

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 30, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7351 0.0086 1.39%
L 2020 25.2128 0.0249 2.42%
L 2030 27.9833 0.0434 3.47%
L 2040 30.0769 0.0553 3.99%
L 2050 17.2203 0.0368 4.47%
G Fund 15.2752 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.5887 -0.0319 0.94%
C Fund 32.8212 0.0972 5.95%
S Fund 42.7997 0.2258 4.66%
I Fund 26.5367 0.0149 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.