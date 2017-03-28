Sports Listen

Trending:

Pilot problem for Air Force?'Official time' on the riseFeedback for our website?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » Jailing in Russia of…

Jailing in Russia of Navalny staff ‘attempt to disrupt’

By master
and The Associated Press March 28, 2017 9:35 am 1 min read
Share

MOSCOW (AP) — The jailing of a dozen people working for Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was “an obvious attempt to disrupt” his anti-corruption work following major nationwide protests, a spokeswoman for his organization said Tuesday.

Eleven of them have been sentenced to seven days in jail, while Leonid Volkov, who is leading Navalny’s presidential campaign, was given 10 days for failing to respond to police orders, said Kira Yarmysh, a spokeswoman for Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Fund.

“This is an obvious attempt to disrupt the work of the organization,” Yarmysh said.

Online Chat: Beth Killoran, deputy assistant secretary for Information Technology and chief information officer at HHS, on March 28.

Navalny, who organized Sunday’s protests and plans to run against President Vladimir Putin in the 2018 election, was arrested immediately after arriving at a demonstration in Moscow. Navalny was sentenced to 15 days in prison Monday.

Advertisement

Police arrested more than 1,000 people across Russia on Sunday during protests called by Navalny against corruption. They were the largest anti-government street demonstrations in Russia for five years.

The anti-corruption fund’s most recent investigation targeted Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev’s alleged secret wealth and collection of mansions, villas and vineyards. A video about the expose narrated by Navalny garnered more than 13 million views on YouTube and was the chief rallying cry for Sunday’s protests.

The staff, volunteers and technical experts working for the fund who were arrested Sunday were coordinating a live broadcast of the protests from their office in Moscow. Police said that they refused to leave the premises when warned of a bomb threat.

Yarmysh said the organization’s offices remained sealed off Tuesday and police had seized computers and other equipment.

Topics:
All News Government News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Jailing in Russia of…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1834: Congress censures Andrew Jackson

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Photo of the Day

Mixed-martial artist teaches airman at USO show

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 27, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6958 0.0028 1.39%
L 2020 25.1062 0.0008 2.42%
L 2030 27.8029 -0.0022 3.47%
L 2040 29.8492 -0.0037 3.99%
L 2050 17.0714 -0.0030 4.47%
G Fund 15.2722 0.0030 0.38%
F Fund 17.6211 0.0238 0.94%
C Fund 32.4465 -0.0335 5.95%
S Fund 42.0909 0.0445 4.66%
I Fund 26.4025 0.0036 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.