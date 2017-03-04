Sports Listen

Trending:

BudgetHiring FreezeDefense spendingTSPMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » Jordan executes 10 men…

Jordan executes 10 men convicted of terror charges

By master
and The Associated Press March 4, 2017 2:05 am < a min read
Share

AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — A government spokesman says Jordan has executed 10 men convicted of terrorism charges, including deadly attacks on tourists, Jordanian security forces and a local writer.

Mohammed Momani said in a statement carried by the state news agency Petra that the 10 were hanged early Saturday at Swaqa Prison.

The statement says five others were executed for other crimes, including rape.

What impact will the Trump administration have on feds? Read the latest in our First 100 Days section.
Topics:
All News Government News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Jordan executes 10 men…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1931: 'The Star-Spangled Banner' becomes official

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

U.S.S. Sante Fe moors for port visit in Yokosuka, Japan

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 03, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6848 0.0020 1.39%
L 2020 25.1268 0.0034 2.42%
L 2030 27.8675 0.0045 3.47%
L 2040 29.9422 0.0053 3.99%
L 2050 17.1387 0.0032 4.47%
G Fund 15.2483 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4969 0.0058 0.94%
C Fund 32.9875 0.0172 5.95%
S Fund 43.1027 0.0309 4.66%
I Fund 25.7591 -0.0174 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.