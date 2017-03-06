Sports Listen

Trending:

EPASocial MediaCOLAWorkforceMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » Kenya says 379 herders…

Kenya says 379 herders arrested for ranch invasions

By master
and The Associated Press March 6, 2017 10:05 am < a min read
Share

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenya’s domestic security minister says 379 pastoralist herders have been arrested for invading ranches that led to the killing of a British farmer over the weekend.

Joseph Nkaissery said Monday the country’s severe drought is causing tension because of the scarcity of water and pasture, as some communities move into other properties in search of the resources. He said criminals have taken advantage of the situation to steal.

The arrests come after rancher Tristan Voorspuy was shot dead while inspecting some of his lodges, which had been burned by the attackers. His body was found Sunday 190 kilometers (118 miles) north of Nairobi. Kenya has declared its drought a national disaster. Ranchers, however, say the land invasions are politically motivated and part of plans to take over their land.

What impact will the Trump administration have on feds? Read the latest in our First 100 Days section.
Topics:
All News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Kenya says 379 herders…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1931: 'The Star-Spangled Banner' becomes official

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

U.S.S. Sante Fe moors for port visit in Yokosuka, Japan

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 03, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6848 0.0020 1.39%
L 2020 25.1268 0.0034 2.42%
L 2030 27.8675 0.0045 3.47%
L 2040 29.9422 0.0053 3.99%
L 2050 17.1387 0.0032 4.47%
G Fund 15.2483 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4969 0.0058 0.94%
C Fund 32.9875 0.0172 5.95%
S Fund 43.1027 0.0309 4.66%
I Fund 25.7591 -0.0174 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.