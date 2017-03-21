Sports Listen

Trending:

Scam on annuitants2017 budget amendmentPay adjustment?EPA protest video
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » Lebanese Hezbollah: Syrian rebels…

Lebanese Hezbollah: Syrian rebels renew attacks on Damascus

By master
and The Associated Press March 21, 2017 4:25 am < a min read
Share

BEIRUT (AP) — The Lebanese militant group Hezbollah says that Syrian rebels have detonated a car bomb in an eastern neighborhood of Damascus and launched a renewed attack on the Syrian capital from the city’s Jobar neighborhood.

There were no immediate reports on casualty numbers in Tuesday’s bombing.

Hezbollah is heavily invested in defending Syrian President Bashar Assad in his country’s civil war. Its military media arm says fighting is underway in the opposition-held Jobar neighborhood, which Syrian government forces had held under siege since 2013.

Sponsored Content: Why Governance, Risk and Compliance is Everyone’s Business - Download the Executive Brief Today.

Syrian state media say government forces have repelled the attack. It said 10 people were wounded.

Advertisement

A rebel blitz spearheaded by an al-Qaida-linked group shook the eastern parts of the capital on Sunday, with fighters managing to seize a neighborhood before pro-government forces pushed them back Monday.

Topics:
All News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Lebanese Hezbollah: Syrian rebels…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1965: LBJ sends troops to Alabama

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 20, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7202 -0.0018 1.39%
L 2020 25.1942 -0.0128 2.42%
L 2030 27.9646 -0.0264 3.47%
L 2040 30.0577 -0.0354 3.99%
L 2050 17.2106 -0.0244 4.47%
G Fund 15.2652 0.0030 0.38%
F Fund 17.5211 0.0301 0.94%
C Fund 32.8836 -0.0653 5.95%
S Fund 42.8203 -0.2099 4.66%
I Fund 26.4134 0.0059 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.