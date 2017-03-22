Sports Listen

Liverpool plans extravaganza for 50 years of ‘Sgt. Pepper’

March 22, 2017
LONDON (AP) — It was 50 years ago today — almost — that Sgt. Pepper taught the band to play.

The city of Liverpool is getting set to celebrate the half-centenary of “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band,” one of the most influential albums by local heroes The Beatles.

The city announced Wednesday that it has commissioned 13 artists to create works based on the album’s 13 tracks. They include choreographer Mark Morris’ dance tribute to the title song, cabaret artist Meow Meow’s “outlandish procession” based on “Lovely Rita” and a mural by U.S. artist Judy Chicago inspired by “Fixing a Hole.”

The works will have their world premieres at venues across Liverpool between May 25 and June 16. The album was released on June 1, 1967.

