Sports Listen

Trending:

Agency cuts?Possible furloughs?DISA-like agency for civilian IT?Benefits at risk?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » London attacker's wife 'saddened…

London attacker’s wife ‘saddened and shocked’

By master
and The Associated Press March 28, 2017 2:58 am < a min read
Share

LONDON (AP) — The wife of the man who killed four people outside Britain’s Parliament last week condemned the attack, saying she is “saddened and shocked.”

In statement released through London police on Tuesday, Khalid Masood’s wife, Rohey Hydara, also said “I express my condolences to the families of the victims that have died, and wish a speedy recovery to all the injured.”

She added: “I would like to request privacy for our family, especially the children, at this difficult time.”

Online Chat: Beth Killoran, deputy assistant secretary for Information Technology and chief information officer at HHS, on March 28.

Police believe Masood — a 52-year-old Briton with convictions for violence who had spent several years in Saudi Arabia — acted alone in Wednesday’s knife and car attack. But they are trying to determine whether others helped inspire or direct his actions.

Advertisement

Masood was killed by police after fatally stabbing an officer.

Topics:
All News Government News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » London attacker's wife 'saddened…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1794: US establishes permanent Navy

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Photo of the Day

US Navy Band performs

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 27, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6958 0.0028 1.39%
L 2020 25.1062 0.0008 2.42%
L 2030 27.8029 -0.0022 3.47%
L 2040 29.8492 -0.0037 3.99%
L 2050 17.0714 -0.0030 4.47%
G Fund 15.2722 0.0030 0.38%
F Fund 17.6211 0.0238 0.94%
C Fund 32.4465 -0.0335 5.95%
S Fund 42.0909 0.0445 4.66%
I Fund 26.4025 0.0036 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.