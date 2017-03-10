Sports Listen

Trending:

IRSDHSArmy TSPMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » Malaysian police formally ID…

Malaysian police formally ID Kim Jong Nam in airport attack

By master
and The Associated Press March 10, 2017 4:45 am < a min read
Share

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysian police say they have formally identified Kim Jong Nam as the victim of a fatal nerve agent attack at Kuala Lumpur’s airport.

Kim is the estranged half brother of North Korea’s ruler.

Friday’s announcement was a formality. Soon after the Feb. 13 attack, Malaysian Cabinet officials confirmed the victim was Kim.

Online Chat: Beth Killoran, deputy assistant secretary for Information Technology and chief information officer at HHS, on March 29.

The identification process touches on one of the flashpoints in a case that has broken once-warm ties between Malaysia and North Korea.

Advertisement

North Korea does not acknowledge the victim is Kim Jong Nam and has demanded custody of the body, but Malaysia has not handed it over.

National police chief Khalid Abu Bakar refused to say how police identified Kim. He said the “safety and security of witnesses” are at stake.

Topics:
All News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Malaysian police formally ID…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1862: Ironclad battleships square off in Civil War firefight

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

USFWS supports global anti-wildlife trafficking initiative

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 09, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6515 -0.0011 1.39%
L 2020 25.0342 -0.0004 2.42%
L 2030 27.7087 0.0004 3.47%
L 2040 29.7398 0.0002 3.99%
L 2050 17.0070 0.0005 4.47%
G Fund 15.2543 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.3853 -0.0505 0.94%
C Fund 32.7483 0.0266 5.95%
S Fund 42.2095 -0.1501 4.66%
I Fund 25.6321 0.0320 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.