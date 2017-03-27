Sports Listen

Trending:

TRICARE reforms?Trump budget imbroglioImproving Air Force readinessICE needs 10K agents
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » Merkel ally sees 'tail…

Merkel ally sees ‘tail wind’ from German state election

By master
and The Associated Press March 27, 2017 2:36 am < a min read
Share

BERLIN (AP) — A senior member of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s party says the conservatives’ unexpectedly strong win in a state vote gives them “tail wind” for bigger upcoming elections.

Merkel’s Christian Democrats easily beat the center-left Social Democrats in Saarland state Sunday. A tighter race was expected after the Social Democrats were boosted in polls by nominating Martin Schulz to challenge Merkel in September’s national election.

Armin Laschet, a Christian Democrat deputy leader, told ZDF television Monday: “Everything that was said about the Schulz train rolling over everything and changing everything didn’t come true.”

Online Chat: Beth Killoran, deputy assistant secretary for Information Technology and chief information officer at HHS, on March 28.

The Saarland governor’s popularity apparently made the difference Sunday. Laschet faces a tough task to oust a center-left regional government in May in North Rhine-Westphalia.

Advertisement

He said: “We have tail wind, but we haven’t won anything yet.”

Topics:
All News Government News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Merkel ally sees 'tail…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1958: Elvis Presley inducted into the U.S. Army

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Photo of the Day

Students pilot a bomb disposal robot

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 24, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6930 0.0038 1.39%
L 2020 25.1054 0.0073 2.42%
L 2030 27.8051 0.0109 3.47%
L 2040 29.8529 0.0133 3.99%
L 2050 17.0744 0.0083 4.47%
G Fund 15.2692 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.5973 0.0185 0.94%
C Fund 32.4800 -0.0266 5.95%
S Fund 42.0464 0.0307 4.66%
I Fund 26.3989 0.0716 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.