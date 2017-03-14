Sports Listen

Trending:

Executive OrderDC SnowHiring FreezeFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » Mexican official: 250 skulls…

Mexican official: 250 skulls found in clandestine graves

By master
and The Associated Press March 14, 2017 12:45 pm 1 min read
Share

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The top prosecutor in Mexico’s Gulf coast state of Veracruz confirmed Tuesday that more than 250 skulls have been found in what appears to be a drug cartel mass burial ground on the outskirts of the city of Veracruz.

State Prosecutor Jorge Winckler said the clandestine burial pits appear to contain the victims of drug cartels killed years ago.

“For many years, the drug cartels disappeared people and the authorities were complacent,” Winckler said, in apparent reference to the administration of fugitive former Gov. Javier Duarte and his predecessors.

TSP fees: Don’t make a $78,000 mistake

In an interview with the Televisa network, Winckler did not specify when the skulls were found or by whom.

Advertisement

But victims’ advocacy groups like Colectivo Solecito have excavated and pressed authorities to excavate such sites for years to find missing loved ones.

Winckler said excavations have covered only a third of the lot where the skulls were found, and more people may be buried there.

“I cannot imagine how many more people are illegally buried there,” Winckler said.

“Veracruz is an enormous mass grave,” he said.

The state had long been dominated by the ferocious Zetas cartel. But the Jalisco New Generation cartel began moving in around 2011, sparking bloody turf battles.

The victims’ advocacy groups have criticized authorities for doing little to try to find or identify the state’s missing people, many of whom were kidnapped and never heard from again.

Topics:
All News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Mexican official: 250 skulls…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1967: JFK's body moved to permanent gravesite in Arlington Cemetery

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

Architect of the Capitol staff conducts insulation work

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 13, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6824 0.0097 1.39%
L 2020 25.1137 0.0242 2.42%
L 2030 27.8405 0.0398 3.47%
L 2040 29.9051 0.0501 3.99%
L 2050 17.1145 0.0330 4.47%
G Fund 15.2583 0.0030 0.38%
F Fund 17.3775 -0.0236 0.94%
C Fund 32.8788 0.0232 5.95%
S Fund 42.5154 0.1378 4.66%
I Fund 25.9907 0.1220 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.