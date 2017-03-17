Sports Listen

Trending:

Scam on annuitants2017 budget amendmentPay adjustment?EPA protest video
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » Moroccan king names new…

Moroccan king names new prime minister to break deadlock

By master
and The Associated Press March 17, 2017 11:42 am < a min read
Share

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — Morocco’s king has named a new prime minister, former top diplomat Saadeddine Othmani, after ousting his predecessor after five months of government deadlock.

The royal palace said in a statement Friday that Othmani, a former foreign minister, has been given the responsibility of forming a new government. Othmani’s Islamist party, the Party of Justice and Development, won an election in October but has failed to form a coalition government.

King Mohammed VI holds ultimate power in Morocco but rarely intervenes in politics, and his decision Wednesday to oust previous Prime Minister Abdelilah Benkirane came as a national surprise.

Sponsored Content: Why Governance, Risk and Compliance is Everyone’s Business - Download the Executive Brief Today.

The lack of a government has threatened the Moroccan economy and its reputation for political stability in a volatile region.

Advertisement

Topics:
All News Government News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Moroccan king names new…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1941: National Gallery of Art opens

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

EPA employees protest proposed budget cuts to agency

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 16, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7199 0.0055 1.39%
L 2020 25.2043 0.0147 2.42%
L 2030 27.9878 0.0250 3.47%
L 2040 30.0890 0.0319 3.99%
L 2050 17.2325 0.0212 4.47%
G Fund 15.2612 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4708 -0.0100 0.94%
C Fund 32.9922 -0.0522 5.95%
S Fund 42.9392 0.0542 4.66%
I Fund 26.3704 0.1832 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.