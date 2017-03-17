Sports Listen

Trending:

Scam on annuitants2017 budget amendmentPay adjustment?EPA protest video
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » New Zealand says US…

New Zealand says US invokes immunity for embassy staffer

By master
and The Associated Press March 17, 2017 8:36 pm < a min read
Share

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand authorities say they’re unable to investigate an incident involving a U.S. Embassy staffer based in Wellington after the U.S. government elected to shield him by invoking diplomatic immunity.

Police said Saturday they responded to an incident in Lower Hutt near Wellington early on March 12. The statement said the American left the scene before police arrived, and no arrests were made. Police declined to release further details of the incident.

The following day, police asked New Zealand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade to seek a waiver of immunity from the U.S. so they could investigate the incident, according to the ministry. But the U.S. declined that request Friday.

Sponsored Content: Why Governance, Risk and Compliance is Everyone’s Business - Download the Executive Brief Today.

The statement from the ministry says it’s now asked the U.S. Embassy to remove the man from New Zealand.

Advertisement

Topics:
All News Government News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » New Zealand says US…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1941: National Gallery of Art opens

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

FDA Commissioner tours Woodford Reserve distillery

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 17, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7220 0.0021 1.39%
L 2020 25.2070 0.0027 2.42%
L 2030 27.9910 0.0032 3.47%
L 2040 30.0931 0.0041 3.99%
L 2050 17.2350 0.0025 4.47%
G Fund 15.2622 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4910 0.0202 0.94%
C Fund 32.9489 -0.0433 5.95%
S Fund 43.0302 0.0910 4.66%
I Fund 26.4075 0.0371 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.