Nobel laureate Derek Walcott, Caribbean poet, dies at 87

By GUY ELLIS and DAVID McFADDEN
and The Associated Press March 17, 2017 10:59 am < a min read
CASTRIES, St. Lucia (AP) — Derek Walcott, a Nobel-prize winning poet known for capturing the essence of his native Caribbean and became the region’s most internationally famous writer, has died on the island of St. Lucia. He was 87.

Walcott died early Friday at his home in St. Lucia, according to his son, Peter. The family planned to issue a statement later.

Walcott received the Nobel Prize in literature in 1992 after being shortlisted for the honor for many years. In selecting Walcott, the academy cited the great luminosity” of his writings including the 1990 “Omeros,” a 64-chapter Caribbean epic.

With reporting by McFadden from Kingston, Jamaica. Associated Press writer Ben Fox contributed from Miami.

