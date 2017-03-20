Sports Listen

Trending:

Scam on annuitants2017 budget amendmentPay adjustment?EPA protest video
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » Norway tops global happiness…

Norway tops global happiness report overtaking Denmark

By master
and The Associated Press March 20, 2017 8:44 am < a min read
Share

HELSINKI (AP) — A global happiness report has made Norway’s foreign minister, well, happy.

Norway jumped to top spot in the World Happiness Report despite the plummeting price of oil— a key part of its economy — but researchers said it’s the “human things” that matter, such as a feeling of community which is strong in the Scandinavian country of 5 million.

Reacting to the news Monday, Foreign Minister Borge Brende tweeted: “A good start on a Monday mrn: Norway the world’s happiest country in a new report that calls on nations to build social trust and equality.”

Sponsored Content: Why Governance, Risk and Compliance is Everyone’s Business - Download the Executive Brief Today.

In the report on 155 countries, Denmark fell to second, followed by Iceland, Switzerland and Finland.

Advertisement

Topics:
All News Government News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Norway tops global happiness…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1965: LBJ sends troops to Alabama

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson arrives in Beijing

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 17, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7220 0.0021 1.39%
L 2020 25.2070 0.0027 2.42%
L 2030 27.9910 0.0032 3.47%
L 2040 30.0931 0.0041 3.99%
L 2050 17.2350 0.0025 4.47%
G Fund 15.2622 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4910 0.0202 0.94%
C Fund 32.9489 -0.0433 5.95%
S Fund 43.0302 0.0910 4.66%
I Fund 26.4075 0.0371 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.