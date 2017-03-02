Sports Listen

Officials: Series of US airstrikes in central Yemen

By AHMED AL-HAJ
and The Associated Press March 2, 2017 5:58 am < a min read
SANAA, Yemen (AP) — Yemeni security and media officials say U.S. airstrikes have targeted alleged al-Qaida positions in central Yemen.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

The officials told The Associated Press that U.S. jets and drones have targeted the district of al-Sawmaa in the province of Bayda during the early hours in the morning.

It was not immediately possible to seek comment from the U.S. military. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to speak to the media.

The airstrikes come a month after U.S. special forces carried out a raid in the same province that left one U.S. Navy Seal and 25 civilians including children dead. A military aircraft suffered a hard landing and had to be destroyed in the assault, which took place days after President Donald Trump’s inauguration.

