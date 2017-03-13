Sports Listen

Old-time terrorist ‘Carlos the Jackal’ back on Paris trial

March 13, 2017
PARIS (AP) — Once the world’s most-wanted fugitive, the political terrorist known as Carlos the Jackal is appearing a French court for a deadly 1974 attack against a Paris shopping arcade, a trial that victims’ families have been awaiting for decades.

The Venezuelan-born Ilich Ramirez Sanchez is accused of throwing a hand grenade from a mezzanine restaurant onto a shopping area. Two people were killed and 34 injured at the trendy Drugstore Publicis.

Known worldwide as Carlos, the 67-year-old is already serving a life sentence in France for a series of murders and attacks he has been convicted of perpetrating or organizing in the country on behalf of the Palestinian cause in the 1970s and ’80s.

If convicted of first-degree murders in the latest trial, he could get a third life sentence.

