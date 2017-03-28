Sports Listen

Paris clashes over police killing of Chinese man; 3 injured

March 28, 2017
PARIS (AP) — Clashes in Paris over the killing of a Chinese man by police have left three officers injured and led to 35 arrests.

Police official Agnes Thibault Lecuivre said Tuesday that demonstrators, who were from the Asian community, had gathered Monday night in the 19th district on the French capital’s northeastern edge. They were paying homage to the man shot dead by police in a raid Sunday night. Protesters also set fire to a car. Chinese media say the man was Chinese.

Protesters say the man was killed while he was cutting up fish. But police say the officer fired in self-defense because the man was holding a bladed weapon.

The latest violence comes weeks after anti-police protests erupted over the alleged rape by police of a 22-year-old man.

