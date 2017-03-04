Sports Listen

Paris mayor asks conservative candidate to cancel his rally

By master
and The Associated Press March 4, 2017 12:57 pm < a min read
PARIS (AP) — French presidential candidate Francois Fillon, fighting for political survival, has called on supporters not to “abdicate” to those trying to destroy him as the Socialist mayor of Paris asked him to cancel a scheduled rally.

The conservative Fillon, whose campaign has been unraveling over impending corruption charges, vowed to remake France in a speech on Saturday, a day before what amounts to his last stand, a rally near the Eiffel Tower widely seen as a test of his staying power via the number of supporters he can muster.

But Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo tweeted that the rally “endangers” French values, claiming its real goal is to demonstrate against investigative judges, police and journalists “bringing to light the truth.”

