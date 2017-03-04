Sports Listen

Trending:

BudgetHiring FreezeDefense spendingTSPMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » Plane crashes near Turkey-Syria…

Plane crashes near Turkey-Syria border, reports say

By master
and The Associated Press March 4, 2017 12:30 pm < a min read
Share

ISTANBUL (AP) — A Turkish official says a plane has crashed in the countryside near the Syrian border with preliminary information suggesting the aircraft belonged to Syria.

Hatay province governor Erdal Ata told state-run Anadolu news agency that it was “likely” a military aircraft, but that there was no airspace violation and no intervention by Turkish forces, adding that it might have been a technical problem.

Rescue teams have been dispatched to the area.

Federal employee bill tracker: How pending legislation could affect your bottom line

Private Dogan news agency reported nearby villagers had called authorities reporting a crash at around 6:30 p.m. local time (1530 GMT) on Saturday. They also told authorities that the pilots had allegedly ejected before the crash.

Advertisement

Topics:
All News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Plane crashes near Turkey-Syria…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1931: 'The Star-Spangled Banner' becomes official

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

U.S.S. Sante Fe moors for port visit in Yokosuka, Japan

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 03, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6848 0.0020 1.39%
L 2020 25.1268 0.0034 2.42%
L 2030 27.8675 0.0045 3.47%
L 2040 29.9422 0.0053 3.99%
L 2050 17.1387 0.0032 4.47%
G Fund 15.2483 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4969 0.0058 0.94%
C Fund 32.9875 0.0172 5.95%
S Fund 43.1027 0.0309 4.66%
I Fund 25.7591 -0.0174 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.