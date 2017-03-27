Sports Listen

Trending:

TRICARE reforms?Trump budget imbroglioImproving Air Force readinessICE needs 10K agents
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » Poland questions legality of…

Poland questions legality of Tusk’s EU re-election

By master
and The Associated Press March 27, 2017 4:31 am < a min read
Share

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s foreign minister has challenged the legality of Donald Tusk’s re-election to a top European Union job, saying the vote was “fake” and that it exposed the EU as having “double standards.”

Tusk, a former Polish prime minister, was re-elected as European Council head at a recent EU summit.

Polish Foreign Minister Witold Waszczykowski said the summit took a “pseudo-vote” on Tusk, by only asking who was “against,” but not who was “for” or who abstained. Waszczykowski told TVN24 that there was no vote on Poland’s counter-candidate.

Sponsored Content: Why Governance, Risk and Compliance is Everyone’s Business - Download the Executive Brief Today.

Poland was the only one among the EU’s 28 members to protest the re-election of Tusk, who Poland’s ruling nationalist Law and Justice party considers a political foe. The party also is critical of the EU.

Advertisement

Topics:
All News Government News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Poland questions legality of…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1958: Elvis Presley inducted into the U.S. Army

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Photo of the Day

Students pilot a bomb disposal robot

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 24, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6930 0.0038 1.39%
L 2020 25.1054 0.0073 2.42%
L 2030 27.8051 0.0109 3.47%
L 2040 29.8529 0.0133 3.99%
L 2050 17.0744 0.0083 4.47%
G Fund 15.2692 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.5973 0.0185 0.94%
C Fund 32.4800 -0.0266 5.95%
S Fund 42.0464 0.0307 4.66%
I Fund 26.3989 0.0716 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.