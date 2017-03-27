Poland questions legality of Tusk’s EU re-election

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s foreign minister has challenged the legality of Donald Tusk’s re-election to a top European Union job, saying the vote was “fake” and that it exposed the EU as having “double standards.”

Tusk, a former Polish prime minister, was re-elected as European Council head at a recent EU summit.

Polish Foreign Minister Witold Waszczykowski said the summit took a “pseudo-vote” on Tusk, by only asking who was “against,” but not who was “for” or who abstained. Waszczykowski told TVN24 that there was no vote on Poland’s counter-candidate.

Poland was the only one among the EU’s 28 members to protest the re-election of Tusk, who Poland’s ruling nationalist Law and Justice party considers a political foe. The party also is critical of the EU.