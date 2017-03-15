Sports Listen

Trending:

Executive OrderDC SnowHiring FreezeFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts
Operating Status Federal agencies in the DC metro area will open on time on Wednesday, March 15

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » Polls open in Dutch…

Polls open in Dutch election that is barometer of populism

By master
and The Associated Press March 15, 2017 2:34 am < a min read
Share

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Polling booths have opened across the nation in Dutch parliamentary elections, a vote that is being closely watched as a possible indicator of the strength of far-right populism ahead of national elections in France and Germany later this year.

Two-term Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s right-wing VVD party was leading in polls ahead of Wednesday’s vote, with the anti-Islam Party for Freedom of firebrand lawmaker Geert Wilders a close second.

Rutte has framed the vote as a choice between continuity and chaos, portraying himself as a safe custodian of this nation of 17 million’s economic recovery, while casting Wilders as a far-right radical who would not be prepared to take tough decisions were he to gain office.

President Trump signs government reorganization order.
Topics:
All News Business News Government News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Polls open in Dutch…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1967: JFK's body moved to permanent gravesite in Arlington Cemetery

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard survival training

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 14, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6699 -0.0125 1.39%
L 2020 25.0767 -0.0370 2.42%
L 2030 27.7763 -0.0642 3.47%
L 2040 29.8235 -0.0816 3.99%
L 2050 17.0610 -0.0535 4.47%
G Fund 15.2593 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.3865 0.0090 0.94%
C Fund 32.7692 -0.1096 5.95%
S Fund 42.3182 -0.1972 4.66%
I Fund 25.8849 -0.1058 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.