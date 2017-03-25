Sports Listen

Pope puts focus on peripheries during Milan pastoral visit

By master
and The Associated Press March 25, 2017 4:07 am < a min read
MILAN (AP) — Pope Francis has arrived in Milan on a one-day visit to the world’s largest diocese and the home base of his main competition for the papacy, Cardinal Angelo Scola.

The pope’s first stop Saturday is a housing project on the outskirts of Italy’s fashion and finance capital, a stop that underlines the pope’s view that the peripheries offer a better view of reality than well-tended and prosperous city centers.

Francis will also visit the city’s main prison, offer a blessing at the Gothic-era Duomo cathedral and say an open-air Mass.

It is the fifth papal visit to Milan, the world’s largest parish with 5 million faithful, including two by Pope John Paul II and one by Pope Benedict the XVI.

