Sports Listen

Trending:

Official TimePostal ServiceGSAFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » Pope seeks broad consultations…

Pope seeks broad consultations for vicar of Rome

By master
and The Associated Press March 11, 2017 1:06 pm < a min read
Share

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis is asking Rome priests and lay Catholics to recommend candidates and qualities for the city’s next vicar, a novel initiative that underscores his desire to decentralize church decision-making and involve laity more in consultations.

During a closed-door meeting Friday with Rome priests, Francis asked that suggestions be sent to the diocese by April 12, the newspaper of Italy’s bishops’ conference reported.

Usually such consultations are restricted to a small cadre of high-ranking churchmen, with the pope making the final decision. But Francis has made a practice of polling ordinary Catholics, most significantly in the run-up to his 2014-2015 meetings on family issues.

What does a 10 percent budget cut look like for your agency?

The current vicar, Cardinal Agostino Vallini, is two years beyond retirement age. The vicar acts as the de-facto bishop of Rome given the pope’s other duties.

Advertisement

Topics:
All News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Pope seeks broad consultations…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1864: Lincoln signs Grant's commission to command Army

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Interior Secretary Zinke receives ceremonial pipe from Blackfeet Nation

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 10, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6727 0.0212 1.39%
L 2020 25.0895 0.0553 2.42%
L 2030 27.8007 0.0920 3.47%
L 2040 29.8550 0.1152 3.99%
L 2050 17.0815 0.0745 4.47%
G Fund 15.2553 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4011 0.0158 0.94%
C Fund 32.8556 0.1073 5.95%
S Fund 42.3776 0.1681 4.66%
I Fund 25.8687 0.2366 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.