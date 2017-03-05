Sports Listen

Trending:

BudgetHiring FreezeDefense spendingTSPMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » Pope urges faithful to…

Pope urges faithful to consult Bible as often as cellphones

By master
and The Associated Press March 5, 2017 6:50 am < a min read
Share

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis has called on the faithful to consult the Bible with the same frequency as they might consult their cellphones for messages.

Francis urged a packed St. Peter’s Square following his weekly Angelus blessing Sunday to give the Bible the same place in daily life as cellphones, asking: “What would happen if we turned back when we forget it, if we opened it more times a day, if we read the message of God contained in the Bible the way we read messages on our cellphones.”

The message was a twist on Francis’ frequent use of social media to reach the faithful, including regular messages on Twitter.

White House prepping government reorg executive order
Topics:
All News Technology News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Pope urges faithful to…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1931: 'The Star-Spangled Banner' becomes official

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

U.S.S. Sante Fe moors for port visit in Yokosuka, Japan

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 03, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6848 0.0020 1.39%
L 2020 25.1268 0.0034 2.42%
L 2030 27.8675 0.0045 3.47%
L 2040 29.9422 0.0053 3.99%
L 2050 17.1387 0.0032 4.47%
G Fund 15.2483 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4969 0.0058 0.94%
C Fund 32.9875 0.0172 5.95%
S Fund 43.1027 0.0309 4.66%
I Fund 25.7591 -0.0174 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.