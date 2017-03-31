Sports Listen

Trending:

Air Force nominee in hot seat?Agencies catching the bounty 'bug?'Why Air Force has a pilot problem?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » Prince Charles tours Bucharest,…

Prince Charles tours Bucharest, says hi to Vlad the Impaler

By master
and The Associated Press March 31, 2017 11:28 am 1 min read
Share

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Britain’s Prince Charles reconnected with one of his ancestors on Friday, walking past a statue of Vlad the Impaler during a tour of Bucharest on his final day in Romania.

The prince’s three-nation trip is seen as an effort to reassure European Union nations that Britain remains a close ally despite its impending departure from the bloc.

During his tour of the old city, Charles also visited a project that offers restoration support to historical buildings in disrepair.

Charles owns two properties in Romania’s northwest Transylvania region which he visits yearly. He is on tour to “highlight the U.K.’s relationship with European partners” in areas such as military ties and combatting human trafficking, according to his website.

Read the latest on Donald Trump's first 100 days in office.
Advertisement

Charles is related to the 15th-century prince through his great-grandmother Queen Mary, the wife of George V, who was related to a German noble family. Charles has publicly spoken about being a distant relative of Vlad, who reportedly impaled Turks, thieves and traitors on stakes.

The heir to the British throne also visited a school and a children’s club in Vizuresti, a small village north of Bucharest with a large Roma population, where he was greeted Friday with bread and salt and chatted with local residents and children.

Kindergarten teacher Magda Diaconu, a mother of eight, told Charles about her daughter and son-in-law who are working in the UK making kitchen furniture. She said they were appreciated by their boss.

“I am fearful that they may be sent home because of Brexit,” she said.

Charles will be joined by his wife Camilla when he flies to Italy later Friday. The tour also takes him to Austria.

Why TSP returns might be lower in the future
Topics:
All News Entertainment News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Prince Charles tours Bucharest,…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1917: US purchases Virgin Islands from Denmark

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

Architect of Capitol progresses in Cannon renewal project

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 30, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7351 0.0086 1.39%
L 2020 25.2128 0.0249 2.42%
L 2030 27.9833 0.0434 3.47%
L 2040 30.0769 0.0553 3.99%
L 2050 17.2203 0.0368 4.47%
G Fund 15.2752 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.5887 -0.0319 0.94%
C Fund 32.8212 0.0972 5.95%
S Fund 42.7997 0.2258 4.66%
I Fund 26.5367 0.0149 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.