Prosecutor: Interview of Assange now translated from Spanish

and The Associated Press March 15, 2017 5:19 am < a min read
STOCKHOLM (AP) — Swedish prosecutors say a recent interview of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, at the center of an inquiry into a possible sex crime in Sweden in 2010, has now been translated from Spanish into Swedish.

The Prosecution Authority said Wednesday it will now analyze the interview before deciding what further investigative steps might be taken. It declined to disclose further details, citing privacy reasons.

The Australian has been holed up the Ecuadorean Embassy in London for more than four years. In November, an Ecuadorean prosecutor interviewed him, overseen by a Swedish prosecutor.

Assange has denied the accusations against him, and refused to meet prosecutors in Sweden fearing he would be extradited to the U.S. to face espionage charges if he leaves the embassy.

