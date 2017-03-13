Sports Listen

Trending:

HUDFBI HQ18FFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » Prosecutor orders release of…

Prosecutor orders release of Egypt’s ousted leader Mubarak

By master
and The Associated Press March 13, 2017 11:26 am < a min read
Share

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt’s official news agency says a Cairo prosecutor has ordered the release from detention of ousted president Hosni Mubarak, ending nearly six years of legal proceedings against the long-ruling autocrat.

It says the prosecutor, Ibrahim Saleh, ordered his release Monday after he accepted a petition by Mubarak’s lawyer for his freedom on the basis of time already served.

Mubarak, 88, was acquitted by the country’s top appeals court on March 2 of charges that he ordered the killing of protesters during the 2011 uprising that ended his 29-year rule.

Sponsored Content: Why Governance, Risk and Compliance is Everyone’s Business - Download the Executive Brief Today.

The petition argued that Mubarak’s three-year sentence for embezzling state funds has been served while in detention in connection to the protesters’ case.

Advertisement

Mubarak has spent virtually all of the past six years in the hospital since his detention in 2011.

Topics:
All News Government News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Prosecutor orders release of…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1942: Army launches K-9 Corps

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

Interior secretary meets with Glacier Nat'l Park management

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 10, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6727 0.0212 1.39%
L 2020 25.0895 0.0553 2.42%
L 2030 27.8007 0.0920 3.47%
L 2040 29.8550 0.1152 3.99%
L 2050 17.0815 0.0745 4.47%
G Fund 15.2553 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4011 0.0158 0.94%
C Fund 32.8556 0.1073 5.95%
S Fund 42.3776 0.1681 4.66%
I Fund 25.8687 0.2366 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.