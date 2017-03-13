Prosecutor orders release of Egypt’s ousted leader Mubarak

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt’s official news agency says a Cairo prosecutor has ordered the release from detention of ousted president Hosni Mubarak, ending nearly six years of legal proceedings against the long-ruling autocrat.

It says the prosecutor, Ibrahim Saleh, ordered his release Monday after he accepted a petition by Mubarak’s lawyer for his freedom on the basis of time already served.

Mubarak, 88, was acquitted by the country’s top appeals court on March 2 of charges that he ordered the killing of protesters during the 2011 uprising that ended his 29-year rule.

The petition argued that Mubarak’s three-year sentence for embezzling state funds has been served while in detention in connection to the protesters’ case.

Mubarak has spent virtually all of the past six years in the hospital since his detention in 2011.