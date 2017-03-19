Sports Listen

Protesters march in Paris against police violence

By master
and The Associated Press March 19, 2017 2:50 pm < a min read
PARIS (AP) — Several thousand people marched in Paris on Sunday against police violence.

The demonstration was the latest protest sparked by the alleged rape in February of a young black man with a police baton, and other police abuse.

Demonstrators carried banners with portraits of victims of alleged police brutality.

Anarchists faced off with riot police at the end of the march and tear gas was fired but clashes remained limited in scope and violence.

The alleged police rape of Theo in the Paris suburb of Aulnay-sous-Bois turned the 22-year-old into a symbol for minorities standing up to police violence. His last name hasn’t been publicly released.

He was hospitalized for two weeks. One officer was charged with rape, while three others were accused of aggravated assault. All deny intentional wrongdoing.

