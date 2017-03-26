Sports Listen

Trending:

TRICARE reforms?Trump budget imbroglioImproving Air Force readinessICE needs 10K agents
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » Report: South Korean prosecutors…

Report: South Korean prosecutors push to arrest ex-leader

By master
and The Associated Press March 26, 2017 10:39 pm < a min read
Share

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Media reports say that South Korean prosecutors have decided to ask a court issue a warrant to arrest former President Park Geun-hye on corruption allegations.

Yonhap news agency reported Monday that prosecutors reached the decision after they grilled Park last week over suspicions she colluded with a jailed confidante to extort from companies and allowed the friend to secretly interfere with state affairs.

A Seoul prosecution office couldn’t immediately confirm the report.

Online Chat: Beth Killoran, deputy assistant secretary for Information Technology and chief information officer at HHS, on March 28.

Park has denied any legal wrongdoing.

Advertisement

The Constitutional Court removed Park from office in earlier March, three months after she was impeached by lawmakers over the allegations.

Topics:
All News Government News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Report: South Korean prosecutors…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1958: Elvis Presley inducted into the U.S. Army

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Photo of the Day

Students pilot a bomb disposal robot

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 24, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6930 0.0038 1.39%
L 2020 25.1054 0.0073 2.42%
L 2030 27.8051 0.0109 3.47%
L 2040 29.8529 0.0133 3.99%
L 2050 17.0744 0.0083 4.47%
G Fund 15.2692 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.5973 0.0185 0.94%
C Fund 32.4800 -0.0266 5.95%
S Fund 42.0464 0.0307 4.66%
I Fund 26.3989 0.0716 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.