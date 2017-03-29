Sports Listen

Trending:

Pilot problem for Air Force?'Official time' on the riseFeedback for our website?
Headlines Get Email Alerts
Online Chat Read the full transcript of our online chat with Beth Killoran, deputy assistant secretary for Information Technology and chief information officer at HHS.

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » Reports: Kurdish militant dies…

Reports: Kurdish militant dies as bomb explodes prematurely

By master
and The Associated Press March 29, 2017 3:49 am < a min read
Share

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish media reports say a suspected Kurdish militant was killed when a bomb he was preparing inside a car exploded prematurely. A second suspected militant inside the vehicle was wounded.

The private DHA news agency said the explosion occurred early on Wednesday in the town of Buca, in the Aegean coastal province of Izmir.

The militants were allegedly on a mission to place hand-made bombs in Buca — one of which exploded in a trash can 20 minutes after the explosion inside the car, the agency said.

Read the latest on Donald Trump's first 100 days in office.

DHA said the militants are believed to be members of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, which has led a three-decade long insurgency in southeast Turkey.

Advertisement

Security officials in Izmir couldn’t immediately be reached.

Topics:
All News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Reports: Kurdish militant dies…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1834: Congress censures Andrew Jackson

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Photo of the Day

Women's History STEM event at Smithsonian

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 28, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7225 0.0267 1.39%
L 2020 25.1813 0.0751 2.42%
L 2030 27.9311 0.1282 3.47%
L 2040 30.0108 0.1616 3.99%
L 2050 17.1771 0.1057 4.47%
G Fund 15.2732 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.5852 -0.0359 0.94%
C Fund 32.6816 0.2351 5.95%
S Fund 42.4109 0.3200 4.66%
I Fund 26.6125 0.2100 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.