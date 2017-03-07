Sports Listen

Rihanna goes back to school for Paris Fashion Week

By THOMAS ADAMSON
and The Associated Press March 7, 2017 5:34 am 1 min read
PARIS (AP) — Rihanna stunned Paris crowds as she appeared for the finale of her Fenty X Puma collection in a standout citrus lime coat. The theme this season for the singer-turned-fashion designer was Fenty University — and ushered styles of school-girl-gone-bad.

Here are the highlights:

RIHANNA GOES BACK TO SCHOOL

Moving on from her more saccharine, historic Marie Antoinette looks last season, the nascent 29-year-old designer developed a little — going back to college in the scholastic Monday night show.

On-trend oversize nerdy glasses, long flappy scarves, oversize preppy sweaters, pleated skirts, lycra short and sports team uniforms were imagined in maroon orange, apple green, bright yellow and dark blue.

Caps were emblazoned with an “F,” denoting the Barbadian star’s middle name of Fenty.

Many of the looks were given a sexual, edgy twist — in exposed midriffs, flesh-baring shorts and one crop-knitted sports top with the breasts exposed at the bottom.

Thigh-high laced-up baseball boots, in blue, yellow and white added a fetishistic, school-girl provocation.

Rihanna has shown critics that she’s growing as a designer with this, more thoughtful collection.

But it hasn’t convinced everyone.

One Twitter critic acerbically commented: “Please don’t stop the Music.”

Thomas Adamson can be followed at www.twitter.com/ThomasAdamsonAP

