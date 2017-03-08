Sports Listen

Trending:

DoDCybersecurityFirst 100 DaysJeff NealMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » Rubble and ash in…

Rubble and ash in Mosul museum retaken from Islamic State

By master
and The Associated Press March 8, 2017 5:42 am < a min read
Share

MOSUL, Iraq (AP) — The antiquities museum in the Iraqi city of Mosul is in ruins, with exhibition halls housing piles of rubble and the basement filled with ankle-deep drifts of ash.

Associated Press reporters were granted rare access to the museum on Wednesday after Iraqi forces retook it from the Islamic State group earlier this week.

They found the jagged remains of what appeared to have been an ancient Assyrian bull statue and fragments from cuneiform tablets.

Federal employee bill tracker: How pending legislation could affect your bottom line

IS captured Mosul in 2014 and released a video the following year showing fighters smashing artifacts in the museum with sledgehammers. The extremists view ancient artifacts as idols.

Advertisement

Iraqi officials at the time said most of what the militants destroyed were copies, as much of the museum’s inventory had been moved to Baghdad for safe-keeping.

Topics:
All News Lifestyle News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Rubble and ash in…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1850: Daniel Webster urges compromise on slavery debate

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard trains with unmanned aerial vehicles

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 07, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6654 -0.0125 1.39%
L 2020 25.0679 -0.0342 2.42%
L 2030 27.7638 -0.0585 3.47%
L 2040 29.8095 -0.0742 3.99%
L 2050 17.0515 -0.0483 4.47%
G Fund 15.2523 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4805 -0.0207 0.94%
C Fund 32.7867 -0.0938 5.95%
S Fund 42.5768 -0.2552 4.66%
I Fund 25.6942 -0.0682 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.