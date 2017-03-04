Sports Listen

Rule change could make Abe longest-serving leader in Japan

By master
March 4, 2017
TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s ruling party is expected to approve a change in party rules that could pave the way for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to become the country’s longest-serving leader in the post-World War II era.

It is a remarkable turnaround for Abe, who lasted only a year during an earlier stint as prime minister, and in a country that had six prime ministers in the six years before Abe returned to office in December 2012.

Analysts say that Japan’s 62-year-old leader learned from his first term in office, when he focused on divisive issues such as constitutional revision and patriotic education that contributed to his early downfall. This time, he has made an expansionary economic policy with a catchy name, “Abenomics,” front and center at election time.

