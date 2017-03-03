Sports Listen

Trending:

BudgetHiring FreezeDefense spendingTSPMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » Russia's opposition leader accuses…

Russia’s opposition leader accuses premier of corruption

By master
and The Associated Press March 3, 2017 7:49 am < a min read
Share

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s leading opposition figure has published a sweeping report accusing the nation’s prime minister of corruption, claims which the premier’s office has shrugged off as propaganda.

In his report posted Thursday, Alexei Navalny alleged that Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has amassed a collection of lavish mansions, yachts and vineyards worth billions and managed via charities controlled by Medvedev’s associates.

Medvedev’s spokeswoman, Natalya Timakova, dismissed Navalny’s claims as part of election campaigning, saying in a statement carried by Russian news agencies that it’s “senseless” to comment on his “propaganda attacks.”

What impact will the Trump administration have on feds? Read the latest in our First 100 Days section.

The charismatic Navalny was a key driving force behind massive opposition protests in Moscow in 2011-2012. He has declared his intention to run for president in 2018, though a court ruling bars him from joining the race.

Advertisement

Topics:
All News Government News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Russia's opposition leader accuses…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1931: 'The Star-Spangled Banner' becomes official

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

U.S. soldier trains Royal Army of Oman marksman

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 02, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6828 -0.0193 1.39%
L 2020 25.1234 -0.0526 2.42%
L 2030 27.8630 -0.0895 3.47%
L 2040 29.9369 -0.1135 3.99%
L 2050 17.1355 -0.0740 4.47%
G Fund 15.2473 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4911 -0.0274 0.94%
C Fund 32.9703 -0.1913 5.95%
S Fund 43.0718 -0.4816 4.66%
I Fund 25.7765 -0.0075 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.