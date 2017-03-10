Sports Listen

Security group calls on Kosovo to continue talks with Serbia

By master
and The Associated Press March 10, 2017 1:02 pm 1 min read
PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Kosovo’s leaders must continue European Union-facilitated talks aimed at normalizing ties with Serbia, a European security official said Friday amid rising tensions between the two countries.

The head of the 57-nation Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe met with senior officials and political leaders in Pristina to express concern about the situation.

“Restoring a positive trend of normalization of relations is key to progress and stability,” Lamberto Zannier said in a statement emailed to The Associated Press. “Leaders must remain committed to the implementation of the Brussels agreements and to the EU-facilitated dialogue process with renewed energy and assurance.”

Earlier this week, Kosovo’s government said it planned to transform its lightly-armed security force into an army. Relations between Kosovo and Serbia have been tense recently and the move is likely to make things worse. Kosovo declared independence in 2008, and it has been recognized by 114 countries but not Serbia.

On Thursday, Kosovo’s parliament called on the government to cancel negotiations with Serbia until former Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj’s case in France is thrown out. He is awaiting a court decision on whether he will be extradited to Serbia on war crime charges.

“I met with the government and opposition leaders, and I encouraged them to maintain a constructive approach in order to avoid a spillover of tensions,” Zannier said.

Though Western Balkan countries are at different stages of integration within the European Union, tensions exist within and outside their borders.

Serbia, who votes for a new president next month, is deeply split between those seeking pro-Western integration and those wanting a close alliance with traditional Slavic partner Russia.

Relations between Serbia and its former war foes Bosnia and EU member Croatia have soured in recent months, while political instability threatens Macedonia to the south.

