Sports Listen

Trending:

Scam on annuitantsAgain with the millennialsPay adjustment?How's your morale?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » Seoul says N. Korea's…

Seoul says N. Korea’s latest missile test ends in failure

By master
and The Associated Press March 21, 2017 11:03 pm < a min read
Share

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says the latest missile launch test by North Korea has ended in a failure.

The reported failure Wednesday come as U.S. and South Korean troops were conducting annual military drills that the North calls an invasion rehearsal.

Seoul’s Defense Ministry says that the South Korea and U.S. militaries said the launch was not conducted in a successful way.

Earn 1 CPE credit and learn about the expansion of risk management in government with analysis from GAO and Justice OIG. Register now for the free webinar.

It gave no further details, such as what type of missile was fired.

Advertisement

Earlier this month, North Korea fired four ballistic missiles that flew about 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) on average, with three of them landing in waters off Japan.

Topics:
All News Defense Government News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Seoul says N. Korea's…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1965: NASA launches ranger 9

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Photo of the Day

Army's Special Ops "Black Daggers" parachute team

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 21, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6792 -0.0410 1.39%
L 2020 25.0752 -0.1190 2.42%
L 2030 27.7578 -0.2068 3.47%
L 2040 29.7942 -0.2635 3.99%
L 2050 17.0368 -0.1738 4.47%
G Fund 15.2662 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.5596 0.0385 0.94%
C Fund 32.4787 -0.4049 5.95%
S Fund 41.8559 -0.9644 4.66%
I Fund 26.2516 -0.1618 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.