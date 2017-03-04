Sports Listen

Somalia: 110 dead from hunger in past 48 hours in drought

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press March 4, 2017 10:17 am < a min read
MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — Somalia’s prime minister says 110 people have died from hunger in the past 48 hours in a single region as a severe drought threatens millions of people.

This is the first drought-related death toll announced by Somalia’s government since it declared a national disaster on Tuesday.

The United Nations estimates that 5 million people in this Horn of Africa nation need aid, amid warnings of a full-blown famine.

Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khaire spoke Saturday during a meeting with the Somali National Drought Committee.

The death toll he announced is from the Bay region in southwestern Somalia alone.

