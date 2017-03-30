South Africa’s president replaces finance minister

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa’s president has replaced his finance minister in an expected move that had spooked investors this week and sent the currency tumbling.

President Jacob Zuma’s replacement of Pravin Gordhan, announced early Friday, comes as part of a cabinet shuffle that changes 10 of the country’s 35 ministers.

Pressure has been growing on Zuma to step down after he recalled Gordhan, who has a strong reputation as a bulwark against corruption, from a trade trip in London earlier this week.

Frustration has been growing with Zuma after numerous allegations of corruption. South Africa’s two main opposition parties took aim at the president on Thursday, with one appealing to the highest court to order impeachment proceedings and the other announcing it will launch a vote of no confidence.