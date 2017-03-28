Sports Listen

South Korea finds presumed remains of ferry disaster victim

By master
March 28, 2017
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean officials say salvage crews have found what is presumed to be the remains of one of the missing victims of a 2014 ferry disaster that killed 304 passengers.

An official from the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries said the remains were found Tuesday in the waters where the ship’s wreckage was raised last week. The ship was loaded onto a heavy lift transport vessel that will carry it to port.

The official couldn’t immediately confirm further details.

Rescue workers had recovered 295 bodies before the government ended underwater searches in November 2014, seven months after the ship sank. Nine of the ferry’s passengers had remained missing.

